Tesco Red Lasagne Sauce 500G

£ 0.65
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 158kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks pair fragrant herbs with a rich tomato base for a deep flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (65%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (25%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Herbs, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy158kJ / 38kcal198kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.7g8.4g
Sugars5.1g6.4g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein1.4g1.8g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasted very nice

4 stars

Followed instructions and end product was really good

tastes like more expensive brands

5 stars

good price and makes the best lasagne

Cheap and cheerful

5 stars

I buy this sauce all the time, it’s cheap and delicious!

