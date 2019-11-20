By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Slow Cookers Chicken Curry 33G

Schwartz Slow Cookers Chicken Curry 33G
£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A mild and tasty recipe mix with earthy ground coriander and cumin seeds, delicately spiced with red chillies for a slow-cooked curry full of flavour.
  • For more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Slow cook for up to 8 hrs
  • 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours or hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 33g

Information

Ingredients

Cumin (18%), Salt, Coriander Seed (13%), Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Fenugreek, Ginger, Turmeric, Yellow Mustard Seed, Paprika, Allspice, Dried Crushed Chillies (2%), Sugar, Bay Leaves, Coriander Leaf, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

33g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1127kJ1208kJ
-270kcal286kcal14%
Fat7.0g2.7g4%
of which saturates0.8g0.5g3%
Carbohydrate25.7g28.1g11%
of which sugars4.3g8.6g10%
Fibre27.3g7.6g
Protein12.5g33.5g67%
Salt15.75g1.75g29%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

