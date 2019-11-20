By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Slow Cookers Sausage & Bean Casserole 35G

3(2)Write a review
Schwartz Slow Cookers Sausage & Bean Casserole 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A tasty recipe mix with sweet tomato, paprika and fragrant oregano for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas to www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Slow cook for up to 8 hrs
  • 2 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Tomato Powder (11%), Onion Granules, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Paprika (6%), Dried Red Bell Peppers (4%), Sugar, Oregano (2%), Chilli Powder (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Marjoram, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1336kJ1803kJ
-316kcal432kcal22%
Fat 2.0g23.1g33%
of which saturates 0.4g8.0g40%
Carbohydrate 59.9g30.6g12%
of which sugars 12.9g11.9g13%
Fibre 9.2g8.3g
Protein 10.0g21.3g43%
Salt 6.00g2.08g35%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

5 SYNS ON SW - Lovely

5 stars

Lovely flavour and the whole pack is 5 syns on slimming world, We used powters skinny sausages (also brought at tesco) and it was one of the best meals on sw

Come on Tesco, use some common sense. If you're se

1 stars

Come on Tesco, use some common sense. If you're selling a packet mix or jar of cooking sauce, WRITE WHAT YOU NEED TO ADD TO IT IN THE DESCRIPTION. This is actually useful information - I don't care that it is by appointment to the Queen or that Schwarz have a Facebook page!

Helpful little swaps

Colman's Season & Shake Sausage & Herb Casserole Mix 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here