Schwartz Slow Cookers Sausage & Bean Casserole 35G

5 SYNS ON SW - Lovely
Lovely flavour and the whole pack is 5 syns on slimming world, We used powters skinny sausages (also brought at tesco) and it was one of the best meals on sw
Come on Tesco, use some common sense. If you're selling a packet mix or jar of cooking sauce, WRITE WHAT YOU NEED TO ADD TO IT IN THE DESCRIPTION. This is actually useful information - I don't care that it is by appointment to the Queen or that Schwarz have a Facebook page!