Schwartz Slow Cookers Chicken In Red Wine 35G
Offer
Product Description
- A rich and tasty recipe mix with sweet tomato, aromatic rosemary, thyme and bay leaves for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
- Slow cook for up to 8 hrs
- 1 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Red Wine Powder (9%)(contains Sulphites)(Maltodextrin, Red Wine Extract), Flavourings, Tomato Powder (6%), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Salt, Rosemary (2%), Malt Extract (contains Barley), Bay Leaves, Thyme, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract), Rapeseed Oil, Flavour Enhancers (Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For our recipe you will need...
- 10 shallots, peeled
- 125g button mushrooms
- 8 skinless chicken thighs or drumsticks, trimmed of fat
- 125g (5oz) bacon, sliced and cooked
- 300ml (1/2 pint) cold water
- 2 tbs tomato purée
- Directions...
- 1. Place the shallots, mushrooms, chicken and bacon into the slow cooker pot.
- 2. Mix the sachet contents with the water and tomato purée, and stir in the slow cooker pot.
- 3. Cover and cook for up to 4 hours on High or up to 8 hours on Low, or until the meat is tender and cooked through. (Keep covered during cooking. Slow Cookers vary. Directions based on 3.5 litre model.)
- 4. Stir through and stand for 5 minutes before serving.
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious with sautéed potatoes and broccoli. If you have time, brown the meat and vegetables in a frying pan before adding to the slow cooker pot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1439kJ
|1350kJ
|-
|340kcal
|323kcal
|16%
|Fat
|1.9g
|16.0g
|23%
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|4.7g
|24%
|Carbohydrate
|71.6g
|8.0g
|3%
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|3.0g
|3%
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.3g
|35.8g
|72%
|Salt
|6.63g
|1.78g
|30%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
