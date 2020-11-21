Warburtons Sliced Roll 8 Pack

Just Right!
Great for burgers! Just the right size. Light and tasty too. Another success for Warburton's.
lovely
very nice freeze very well
Best bread cakes ever!
I have been eating these bread cakes since I was little, I always remember how easy they were due to being pre-sliced. The taste and quality have not changed in the 30+ years I have eaten them. I would not choose any other brand.
On the Small side!
Small.. Recommended for normal burgers etc, but ur guna need bigger rolls for 1/4 pounders or sausage and egg butties.. Great taste, quick n convenient, but yeh, on the small side!!
Lovely soft rolls
Lovely soft rolls. Sliced as well so even quicker...
Not very good
It was out of date on the day of delivery