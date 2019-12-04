By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

2 rashers of bacon (60g)
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water.
  • Danish Smoked Rindless Back Bacon 300g
  • Cured For A Delicious Flavour 10 Rashers
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill to medium and place rashers under grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers of bacon (60g)
Energy748kJ / 180kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat12.6g7.6g
Saturates4.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g9.7g
Salt2.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Probably the best "supermarket bacon" there is.

5 stars

Probably the best "supermarket bacon" there is.

Less fat would be appreciated

3 stars

Less fat would be appreciated

bacon lovers treat

5 stars

I have been buying this bacon forever it is nice grilled with a poached egg on toast what could be nicer

It was streaked with fat, not what I wold have cho

2 stars

It was streaked with fat, not what I wold have chosen. I will choose my own in future

Danish water pigs

3 stars

sort of okay quality but ... they are very watery. in fact so much so that we assume they are made from danish water pigs. and buy they love salt in danmark too. the flavour is a little on the disappointing side but hey, its bacon!

lean please

3 stars

helpful for product I want

Good value.

4 stars

Good value.

Tasty bacon

5 stars

Lovely tasty bacon. Has a high water content but when grilled it is fine.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Richmond 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G

£ 2.00
£4.41/kg

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here