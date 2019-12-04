Tesco Smoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

Probably the best "supermarket bacon" there is.
Less fat would be appreciated
bacon lovers treat
I have been buying this bacon forever it is nice grilled with a poached egg on toast what could be nicer
It was streaked with fat, not what I wold have cho
It was streaked with fat, not what I wold have chosen. I will choose my own in future
Danish water pigs
sort of okay quality but ... they are very watery. in fact so much so that we assume they are made from danish water pigs. and buy they love salt in danmark too. the flavour is a little on the disappointing side but hey, its bacon!
lean please
helpful for product I want
Good value.
Tasty bacon
Lovely tasty bacon. Has a high water content but when grilled it is fine.