By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T Unsmkd Thick Cut Back Bacon Rasher 300G

2.5(11)Write a review
T Unsmkd Thick Cut Back Bacon Rasher 300G
£ 1.95
£6.50/kg
2 rashers of bacon
  • Energy748kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless thick cut back bacon rashers with added water.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS. Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS. Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: GRILL Chilled: Medium 6-8 mins.Place under a pre-heated grill for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Chilled: Medium 6-8 mins. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Hints & Tips

    Line the base of the grill pan with foil, this will capture any fat from the bacon and make cleaning easier, just dispose of the foil once cooled.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (British);300g e (Danish)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers of bacon (100g)
Energy748kJ / 180kcal748kJ / 180kcal
Fat12.6g12.6g
Saturates4.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g16.2g
Salt2.8g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Really fatty - will be sending back

1 stars

Really fatty - will be sending back

Please give me lean and not fatty thank you

4 stars

Please give me lean and not fatty thank you

Nasty

1 stars

Horrible! i keep picking this stuff up by mistake! dont klnow why anyone would like Thick cut bacon.. just buy gammon lol

The bacon was very meaty but salty, plus it was le

3 stars

The bacon was very meaty but salty, plus it was leathery, don`t know if it is the way I cook it, but other than that O.K.

Cut far too thickly and almost a chop. Is of poor

2 stars

Cut far too thickly and almost a chop. Is of poor quality and lacks flavour. I will not buy it again - may try it in a much thinner cut.

Wafer thin poor product

1 stars

Wafer thin bacon. So thin it is nearly impossible to take a slice out of the packet in one piece. Awful product

Not up to usual standard

4 stars

Usually it is thick cut bacon of good quality but the last lot were just like lace curtains definitely not thick cut

Lacks some Taste

3 stars

Cant really fault the product for size etc A bit more taste perhaps ?

Too salty

3 stars

Nice, thick slices, but oh so salty!

Perfect for bacon sandwich

5 stars

Really tasty bacon that doesn’t shrink too much

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco British Pork Sausages 8 Pack 454G

£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 6 Pork Sausages 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here