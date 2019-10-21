T Unsmkd Thick Cut Back Bacon Rasher 300G

Really fatty - will be sending back
Please give me lean and not fatty thank you
Nasty
Horrible! i keep picking this stuff up by mistake! dont klnow why anyone would like Thick cut bacon.. just buy gammon lol
Not up to usual standard
Usually it is thick cut bacon of good quality but the last lot were just like lace curtains definitely not thick cut
Lacks some Taste
Cant really fault the product for size etc A bit more taste perhaps ?
Too salty
Nice, thick slices, but oh so salty!
Perfect for bacon sandwich
Really tasty bacon that doesn’t shrink too much