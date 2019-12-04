Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

When I purchased this bacon last week, there were
When I purchased this bacon last week, there were less number of rashers and they were all very thick. We prefer them to be thinner.
Very Disappointed
Never send us Pork, we are a non-pork household Ordered in Error because you put it as a suggested item instead of Turkey Bacon. Why not suggest a different Turkey Bacon ?????? Very Disappointed
Not great - it seems to have so much added water t
Not great - it seems to have so much added water that it stews in the pan rather than frying, and you end up with boiled bacon. Good flavour, though.
Unpleasantly salty, very finely sliced.
It's easy to do the maths - 10 slices from 300G makes each individual slice quite insubstantial. That said, I was still surprised that the product is cut so finely that in the pack I bought, it was virtually impossible to separate a rasher from the pack without tearing it into a sort of bacon jigsaw puzzle. Possibly a return to 8 rashers for the same weight in the future, Tesco? Cooks quickly as one would expect for such a thin rasher, the chop part was nicely lean, none of it shrank ridiculously when frying and it didn't contain too much water. That said, the bacon in my pack did contain salt. Lots of it (and I'm generally tolerant of salt), overwhelming any taste of the meat itself, and indeed, anything else on the sandwich. I'm loath to judge off just one pack and it did have it's good points, hence the 'OK' rating. On the other hand, I'm not quite convinced that I want to try the product again for comparison.
yes its good makes super sandwiches
Too thinly cut
Its too thinly cut making it awkward to cook
Not great
Tasty but a bit fatty and sliced so thin that you can see through the rashers! I don't think I'll buy again.
thin on cut, thin on taste
too thinly cut. Get the thick cut instead, the price is the same, but it does taste better after cooking.
This bacon has changed
I have always bought this bacon as it has been perfect for my B & B however, this bacon must has recently changed as now a lot of water and white stuff comes and it shrinks no longer the same quality. I will no longer be buying
SUB STANDARD PRODUCT
Awful bacon. It is cut incredibly thin. Due to the wafer thin nature of this bacon it is nearly impossible to get out a rasher in one piece. Cooks in seconds it is so thin. Will never purchase this again as it is an extremely poor product and it's not even the value range goodness only knows what that is like.