Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G

2.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon 10 Rashers 300G
£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

2 rashers of bacon (60g)
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water.
  • Danish Unsmoked Rindless Back Bacon 300g
  • Cured For A Tasty, Full Flavour 10 Rashers
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge before use Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill to medium and place rashers under grill for 4-6 minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 4-6 mins, Temp: Medium

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers of bacon (60g)
Energy748kJ / 180kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat12.6g7.6g
Saturates4.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g9.7g
Salt2.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

When I purchased this bacon last week, there were

4 stars

When I purchased this bacon last week, there were less number of rashers and they were all very thick. We prefer them to be thinner.

Very Disappointed

1 stars

Never send us Pork, we are a non-pork household Ordered in Error because you put it as a suggested item instead of Turkey Bacon. Why not suggest a different Turkey Bacon ?????? Very Disappointed

Not great - it seems to have so much added water t

3 stars

Not great - it seems to have so much added water that it stews in the pan rather than frying, and you end up with boiled bacon. Good flavour, though.

Unpleasantly salty, very finely sliced.

3 stars

It's easy to do the maths - 10 slices from 300G makes each individual slice quite insubstantial. That said, I was still surprised that the product is cut so finely that in the pack I bought, it was virtually impossible to separate a rasher from the pack without tearing it into a sort of bacon jigsaw puzzle. Possibly a return to 8 rashers for the same weight in the future, Tesco? Cooks quickly as one would expect for such a thin rasher, the chop part was nicely lean, none of it shrank ridiculously when frying and it didn't contain too much water. That said, the bacon in my pack did contain salt. Lots of it (and I'm generally tolerant of salt), overwhelming any taste of the meat itself, and indeed, anything else on the sandwich. I'm loath to judge off just one pack and it did have it's good points, hence the 'OK' rating. On the other hand, I'm not quite convinced that I want to try the product again for comparison.

yes its good makes super sandwiches

5 stars

yes its good makes super sandwiches

Too thinly cut

1 stars

Its too thinly cut making it awkward to cook

Not great

2 stars

Tasty but a bit fatty and sliced so thin that you can see through the rashers! I don't think I'll buy again.

thin on cut, thin on taste

1 stars

too thinly cut. Get the thick cut instead, the price is the same, but it does taste better after cooking.

This bacon has changed

2 stars

I have always bought this bacon as it has been perfect for my B & B however, this bacon must has recently changed as now a lot of water and white stuff comes and it shrinks no longer the same quality. I will no longer be buying

SUB STANDARD PRODUCT

1 stars

Awful bacon. It is cut incredibly thin. Due to the wafer thin nature of this bacon it is nearly impossible to get out a rasher in one piece. Cooks in seconds it is so thin. Will never purchase this again as it is an extremely poor product and it's not even the value range goodness only knows what that is like.

1-10 of 12 reviews

