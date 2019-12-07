By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked T/C Back Bacon Rasher 300G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Smoked T/C Back Bacon Rasher 300G
£ 1.95
£6.50/kg
2 rashers of bacon
  • Energy748kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless thick cut back bacon rashers with added water.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. These rashers have been thickly sliced for a meatier texture.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. These rashers have been thickly sliced for a meatier texture.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: GRILL Chilled: Medium 6-8 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY Chilled: Medium 6-8 mins. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan. Add the bacon and cook over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Made in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Base. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (British);300g e (Danish)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers of bacon (100g)
Energy748kJ / 180kcal748kJ / 180kcal
Fat12.6g12.6g
Saturates4.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g16.2g
Salt2.8g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

10 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Orrible

2 stars

Looks good in the packet (what doesn't these days) but so pumped full of water that when you try to fry a rasher or two and enjoy bacon and eggs in the morning so much liquid comes out that you end up not frying this bacon but boiling it. All I could do with it to use it up and not waste it was to treat it as cooking bacon, cut it up with kitchen scissors and use it to make 'bacon and beans'.

spot on sizzler..

4 stars

Lovely .. thick.. salty bacon.. rashers retain their size throughout cooking.. spot on in a sandwich with tesco fruity brown sauce.. & a nice cuppa rosey..

Nitraticiously bacony

4 stars

Quite nice, the flavour it good and it is not quite as watery as the danish water pigs but these ones have grown up near the water too, so get soggy if you fry them at least at first. also, not using nitrates would be a cool thing. would be healthier and every little helps, doesn't it tesco?

possibly the best bacon i've tasted in a long time

5 stars

possibly the best bacon i've tasted in a long time and it dosn't shrink to nothing. Ansome me dear.

Chose your own in store

1 stars

More fat than meat

A bit too salty.

3 stars

Lovely thick bacon but it's also incredibly salty almost too salty. If you're not a lover of salty bacon you might want to look at another product.

Inconsistent quality

3 stars

Sometimes it is actually thick and good quality, other times it is thin and not as good. It is the best of a poor selection to be fair, generally bacon is of poor quality nowadays.

YUKKY

1 stars

As I fried it it oozed water and white fat globules, usually a sign that the bacon has been pumped full of water to plump it up/add weight and then been frozen. Disgusting. Had to take the bacon out, pour the water/fat away, wipe the pan out and then try frying again, still with bits of globby white fat on the pink meat. Terrible quality, come on Tesco!!

Great Bacon

5 stars

I buy this every week to get delivered with my order Lovely tasty bacon

too smakey very salty

2 stars

very smokey and very salty.

