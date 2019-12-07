Tesco Smoked T/C Back Bacon Rasher 300G

Orrible
Looks good in the packet (what doesn't these days) but so pumped full of water that when you try to fry a rasher or two and enjoy bacon and eggs in the morning so much liquid comes out that you end up not frying this bacon but boiling it. All I could do with it to use it up and not waste it was to treat it as cooking bacon, cut it up with kitchen scissors and use it to make 'bacon and beans'.
spot on sizzler..
Lovely .. thick.. salty bacon.. rashers retain their size throughout cooking.. spot on in a sandwich with tesco fruity brown sauce.. & a nice cuppa rosey..
Nitraticiously bacony
Quite nice, the flavour it good and it is not quite as watery as the danish water pigs but these ones have grown up near the water too, so get soggy if you fry them at least at first. also, not using nitrates would be a cool thing. would be healthier and every little helps, doesn't it tesco?
possibly the best bacon i've tasted in a long time
possibly the best bacon i've tasted in a long time and it dosn't shrink to nothing. Ansome me dear.
Chose your own in store
More fat than meat
A bit too salty.
Lovely thick bacon but it's also incredibly salty almost too salty. If you're not a lover of salty bacon you might want to look at another product.
Inconsistent quality
Sometimes it is actually thick and good quality, other times it is thin and not as good. It is the best of a poor selection to be fair, generally bacon is of poor quality nowadays.
YUKKY
As I fried it it oozed water and white fat globules, usually a sign that the bacon has been pumped full of water to plump it up/add weight and then been frozen. Disgusting. Had to take the bacon out, pour the water/fat away, wipe the pan out and then try frying again, still with bits of globby white fat on the pink meat. Terrible quality, come on Tesco!!
Great Bacon
I buy this every week to get delivered with my order Lovely tasty bacon
too smakey very salty
very smokey and very salty.