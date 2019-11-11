By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Trifle Bakewells 6 Pack

2.5(5)Write a review
Mr Kipling Trifle Bakewells 6 Pack
£ 1.70
£0.28/each
Per bakewell (45g)
  • Energy807kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars16.8g
    19%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (9%) and Vanilla Flavour Sponge (20%), with a Custard Flavour Topping (29%) and Multi-Coloured Sugar Strands.
  • Find us on Facebook
  • #exceedinglygood
  • A layer of plum & raspberry jam with vanilla flavour sponge and a custard flavour topping
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Multi-Coloured Sugar Strands (Sugar, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agents (Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Beeswax), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Elderberry), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Carotenes)), Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60, Soya Lecithin), Whole Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Milk Proteins, Colours (Carotenes, Lutein), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Trifle Bakewells at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI:
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Trifle Bakewells

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bakewell (45g)
Energy 1774kJ807kJ
-423kcal192kcal
Fat 17.3g7.9g
of which Saturates 6.9g3.1g
Carbohydrate 62.6g28.5g
of which Sugars 36.9g16.8g
Fibre 0.9g<0.5g
Protein 3.7g1.7g
Salt 0.31g0.14g
This pack contains 6 portions--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

best cakes ever going to be on my christmas table

5 stars

yummmmmmmmmy

NOT VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY!

1 stars

BEWARE! This item is not suitable for vegetarians. Not the first item Tesco have advertised incorrectly.

A product I can't have just one of! Double up ;-)

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!! Please restock them asap!! :-)

Not for animal cosumption

1 stars

The most vilest of vile tart ever sold. The smell is worse than a tatty old minicab "air freshener" the ingredients are longer and more complex than apple's T & C's. Better to suck the sugar off a headache pill than to eat one of these

Mr. Kiplings worst

1 stars

One of Mr. Kiplings worst, horrible custard paste on top with awful sprinkles, avoid.

