Mr Kipling Trifle Bakewells 6 Pack

best cakes ever going to be on my christmas table
yummmmmmmmmy
NOT VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY!
BEWARE! This item is not suitable for vegetarians. Not the first item Tesco have advertised incorrectly.
A product I can't have just one of! Double up ;-)
Absolutely delicious!! Please restock them asap!! :-)
Not for animal cosumption
The most vilest of vile tart ever sold. The smell is worse than a tatty old minicab "air freshener" the ingredients are longer and more complex than apple's T & C's. Better to suck the sugar off a headache pill than to eat one of these
Mr. Kiplings worst
One of Mr. Kiplings worst, horrible custard paste on top with awful sprinkles, avoid.