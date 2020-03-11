Olay Regenerist 3 Point Treatment Super Serum 50Ml

Excellent!
Amazing!!! Completely makes my skin glow and I look younger! What more could you want?!
Superb moisturiser
I am so pleased with this product. I had a CACI treatment yesterday and for the first time for years the electrodes didn't tingle and I didn't have to stop the treatment and get the electrodes re moistened with water!! This means that my skin was super moisturised and this could have only happened because of the Olay Regenerist I have been using the last few weeks!!!
3 point serum
At first I thought this isn’t going to help. But then I started using it and I can honestly say wow!! My skin felt soft and my fine lines where faded. Def buying more.
One of the best product for me
I have been using dermalmd anti aging serum for a week now and have seen a noticeable difference in my skin. Helps my wrinkles disappear and tightens the saggy eyelids. Love it and will order more.
Brilliant little tool
I have extremely dry skin and i struggle to find products that can cope with that. I suffer from red patches and blotchyness. This serum is a little gem. After 2 weeks it has definately inproved my skins texture and really reduced my patchy bit. My skin always looks hydrated now even at the end of the day which is a first. will be a regular purchase for me x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great little cream
I noticed after a few days use my skin started to feel a bit firmer, not uncomfortably tight. I don't have wrinkles so I couldn't tell you if it helps with them. It's very lightweight and you don't have to use a lot as it does good coverage on your skin. My face does seem a lot brighter, friends have complimented my skin lately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Olay regenerist 3 point firming syrum
I have really enjoyed using this syrum and it has definitely left my skin looking healthier. The syrum is light weight, does not feel oily and l have noticed how soft my face feels to touch. I would very much recommend this to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feels lovely on my skin
I will admit I do not have wrinkles however I know as I get older I need to take better care of my skin. From the first use, I felt my skin feel fresher and more moisturised, It really does feel like a luxury on my skin. My skin felt plump and soft after the first use and the more I use it the better my skin feels and all the dryness I once had is gone. Very impressed with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great on fine lines & wrinkles
so easy to apply , smells very pleasant. smoothed over my face , neck & decolletage. . its non greasy and leaves skin feeling smooth, light and firmer. Noticed a difference after 6 days. less fine lines and skin is firmer. Followed it with olay eye cream & moisturiser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely texture
Really nice product, with a lovely look and texture. Applies easily and feels really nice on my skin. I have really sensitive skin and this has given me no problems at all. Absorbs quickly (although I find it's better to leave it a good few minutes before applying moisturiser). Not sure about the anti-aging effects (yet), but my skin definitely looks and feels healthier and clearer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]