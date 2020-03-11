Olay Total Effects Bb Cream Medium 50Ml

Excellent!
One of the best moisturisers I have used. I have used many high end products but always come back to Olay. Such a trusted product.
Moisturised glowy skin
I purchased this as I liked that it offered a multi target solution for my skincare needs. The design of the product was different from other products available, and is aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. This has a light, lotion texture and is easily absorbed. My skin looks and feels moisturised and nourished, and has a beautiful glow but I didn't notice a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.
Great!
Feels light on the skin, to be fare it does moisturises skin more than i thought it would.
Great!
Awesome product! I would recommend this to anyone.
Excellent!
A fab cream for my face love using this as it has a factor SPF15 and anti age, in what I need now I'm in my late forties, I would reccommend this product, plus Olay have a huge seletion too choose from too suit any type of skin.
Must have!!
I got to try this product & i loved it. It leaves my skin so soft & really does even out my pale white skin tone. I gave some testers to my mum who now swears by this & it's now what I get her for Christmas & birthdays so she never runs out.
Excellent!
I have tried numerous face creams and serums, but I keep coming back to this product. My skin feels moisturised but not greasy. There is good SPF factor either 15 or 30. The night cream is also lovely.
Excellent!
Absolutely love this cream gives my skin a lovely all year round glow. Highly recommend
Average!
Was attracted to this product due to the SPF which a lot of moisturisers dont have. Unfortunately this does seem to affect the consistency which had a little of the feel of suncream which doesnt feel too good on the skin.
Excellent!
I started using this in the summer as it has added factor 15 and have continued to use it. Love the feel on my skin and will continue now all year round. A jar goes a very long way only need a very tiny amount to cover face and neck, absorbs quickly into the skin.