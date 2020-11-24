Bleikers Yorkshire Peat Smoked Salmon 100G

Product Description
- Slowly Smoked for a Rich Flavour
- See our website for more smoked salmon inspiration.
- Discover more about us and our range at www.bleikers.co.uk
- This smoked salmon is slowly smoked over a blend of natural Yorkshire peat and oak shavings to create a melt in the mouth flavour that will stop you in your tracks.
- We Call It Smoke Craft
- It's our creative approach to curing and smoking salmon that makes Bleiker's stand out from the rest. For over 25 years, our family smokehouse has cured and smoked fish over tended fires, all by hand, in the heart of Yorkshire. Made by true artisans with the freshest fish of the highest quality, we apply our expertise to create award-winning smoked salmon like no other.
- Printed on recyclable board.
- Inner board not currently recyclable.
- Pouch currently not recyclable.
- Responsibly sourced
- Created in Yorkshire
- Discover the moors
- 3 rich eobust
- High protein 26g per 100g
- High vit D
- Source of omega 3
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Kosher - Manchester Beth Din, Parev
- Pack size: 100G
- High Protein
- High Vit D
- Source of Omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Atlantic Salmon (Salmo Salar) (96%) (Fish), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Peat Smoke, Oak Smoke
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in an environment also handling Milk, Crustacean, Wheat/Gluten and Mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, the salmon should be consumed within 48 hours. Always cover before returning to the fridge to ensure the salmon remains moist and delicate. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
- The Mighty Salmon
- Our smoked salmon is brimming with good stuff and can be enjoyed in all sorts of ways - top off a bagel, add to a salad or create a delicious pasta supper.
- Preparation
- To make the most of our sensational smoked salmon, remove all the packaging ideally two hours before use, and leave at room temperature until serving to allow the natural salmon oils to flow.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING : Although every care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
Name and address
- Bleiker's Smokehouse Ltd,
- Food Enterprise Centre,
- Leeming Bar Business Park,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We want to hear what you think of our fish.
- Send us an email or write to us at
- Bleiker's Smokehouse Ltd,
- Food Enterprise Centre,
- Leeming Bar Business Park,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
- Tel: 01677 428900
- E-mail: info@bleikers.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|696kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|<1.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|26.6g
|Salt
|3.8g
|Vitamin D
|6.3ug
|Omega 3
|0.4g
Safety information
WARNING : Although every care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020