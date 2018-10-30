By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco American Style Mustard 370G

4.2(4)Write a review
Tesco American Style Mustard 370G
£ 1.40
£0.38/100g
One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy33kJ 8kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • American inspired mustard sauce.
  • AMERICAN INSPIRED MUSTARD MILD & SWEET
  • MILD & SWEET
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Mustard Flour (11%), Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Mustard Bran (3%), Salt, Turmeric Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Powder, Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

74 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy652kJ / 155kcal33kJ / 8kcal
Fat4.6g0.2g
Saturates0.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate21.6g1.1g
Sugars18.7g0.9g
Fibre4.5g0.2g
Protein4.6g0.2g
Salt2.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Why is sugar added to this....

2 stars

Not sure what makes this American style by adding sugar to it. It's kinda puts the flavour right off. This is NOT a good substitute to classic French's Deli Mustard at all. I'm going to suffer through it this time, but never again. Really a bad decision to add sweet to a savoury/bitter/vingar flavour profile.

Taste expensive but it’s not!

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I used to buy the branded product and when it wasn’t available I tried this and honestly you can’t tell the difference.

Great taste

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Great for everything meaty, especially hotdogs!!

Very yellow, and just the right amount of American-ness.

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bought this a few weeks ago and it made my hot dogs taste like I was walking around Disneyworld, but without the screaming children.

