Tesco American Style Mustard 370G

Why is sugar added to this....
Not sure what makes this American style by adding sugar to it. It's kinda puts the flavour right off. This is NOT a good substitute to classic French's Deli Mustard at all. I'm going to suffer through it this time, but never again. Really a bad decision to add sweet to a savoury/bitter/vingar flavour profile.
Taste expensive but it’s not!
Review from tesco.com
I used to buy the branded product and when it wasn’t available I tried this and honestly you can’t tell the difference.
Great taste
Great for everything meaty, especially hotdogs!!
Very yellow, and just the right amount of American-ness.
I bought this a few weeks ago and it made my hot dogs taste like I was walking around Disneyworld, but without the screaming children.