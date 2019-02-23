Tesco Halkidiki Olives With Slow Roasted Tomatoes 160G

bad
lowest grade olives, tough and tasteless, herbs way to strong, the whole thing thrown together thoughtlessly...avoid.
Tasty
Delicious and great value. Always fresh
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 178kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Halkidiki Olives, Tomato (11%), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice, Vinegar.
Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled
160g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|732kJ / 178kcal
|293kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
