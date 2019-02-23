By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Halkidiki Olives With Slow Roasted Tomatoes 160G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Halkidiki Olives With Slow Roasted Tomatoes 160G
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy293kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 732kJ / 178kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted Halkidiki olives with roasted tomatoes marinated in garlic and herbs.
  • Halkidiki Olives with Slow Roasted Tomatoes Earthy & Sweet Handpicked Greek olives in a sundried tomato marinade
  • Earthy & Sweet
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Halkidiki Olives, Tomato (11%), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice, Vinegar.

Balsamic Vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (40g)
Energy732kJ / 178kcal293kJ / 71kcal
Fat17.6g7.0g
Saturates2.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.8g
Sugars1.4g0.6g
Fibre3.3g1.3g
Protein1.4g0.6g
Salt2.8g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

bad

1 stars

lowest grade olives, tough and tasteless, herbs way to strong, the whole thing thrown together thoughtlessly...avoid.

Tasty

5 stars

Delicious and great value. Always fresh

