Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple Snack Bars 6x37g

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple Snack Bars 6x37g

£2.20

£0.99/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bar (37g)
Energy
572kJ
136kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1546kJ

Soft Baked Cereal Bar with An Apple Filling, Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple snack Bars provide apple flavour wrapped up in a soft bar.
▪Nutri-Grain Apple is a source of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and Iron. Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Enjoy as part of a healthy and balanced diet and lifestyle.
TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Company.All right reserved.
- Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple snack bars contain B-vitamins.- Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple snack bars are a source of fibre.- Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple snack bars Baked with wholegrain wheat & oats.- Contains B-Vitamins & Iron.- Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple snack bars contain no artificial colours or flavours.
Pack size: 222G
Vitamin B1 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Source of fibreSource of of vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12, calcium and iron

Ingredients

Apple Filling(45%) (Apple Puree, Glucose Syrup, Humectant {Glycerol}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid} Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon), Cereal Flours (32%) (Wholewheat, Oat, Wheat), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Calcium Carbonate, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fructose, Salt, Stabiliser (Methylcellulose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agent (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Nuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 37g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

