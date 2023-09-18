Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Apple Snack Bars 6x37g
£2.20
£0.99/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 572kJ
-
- 136kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Net Contents
Additives
|Typical Values
|/100g %RI*
|/37g %RI*
|Energy
|1546kJ
|572kJ
|-
|367kcal
|136kcal 7%
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.1g 4%
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|1.1g 6%
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|25g 10%
|of which sugars
|33g
|12g 13%
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.1g
|1.5g 3%
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.2g 3%
|Thiamin
|0.75mg 68%
|0.28mg 25%
|Riboflavin
|0.95mg 68%
|0.35mg 25%
|Niacin
|11mg 69%
|4.0mg 25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.95mg 68%
|0.35mg 25%
|Folic Acid
|136µg 68%
|50.3µg 25%
|Vitamin B12
|1.7µg 68%
|0.63µg 25%
|Calcium
|544mg 68%
|201mg 25%
|Iron
|6.4mg 46%
|2.4mg 17%
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
