Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 6X37g

Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 6X37g
£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

Offer

Per bar (37g)
  • Energy547kJ 130kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1478kJ

Product Description

  • Soft baked cereal bar with a strawberry filling.
  • Nutri-Grain Fruity Breakfast cereal bars are a delicious soft, golden baked crust of wholewheat, wholegrain oats and a tasty fruity strawberry filling. Also available in Apple, Blueberry and Blackberry & Apple
  • Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars are a delicious mix of your favourite breakfast ingredients all wrapped up in a satisfying bar. A tasty option that will kick start your day keeping you fuelled for the morning ahead*.
  • *Nutri-Grain bars contain ≥ 15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Made with wholegrain
  • Fortified with 6 B-vitamins & iron
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 222g
  • Vitamin B12 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Fortified with 6 B-vitamins & iron

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Filling (44%) (Apple Puree, Glucose Syrup, Humectant {Glycerol}, Strawberry Puree {5%}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Black Carrot and Grape Concentrates), Cereals (31%) (Wholewheat Flour {16%}, Oatmeal Flour {9%}, Wheat Flour {6%}), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fructose, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose), Raising Agent (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Kellogg's Consumer Carelines:
  • (UK) 0800 626066
  • (ROI) 1800 626066
  • Lines are open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
Net Contents

6 x 37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 37g bar
Energy1478kJ547kJ
-351kcal130kcal
Fat8.3g3.1g
of which saturates3g1.1g
Carbohydrate67g25g
of which are sugars33g12g
Fibre3.8g1.4g
Protein4.2g1.6g
Salt0.55g0.20g
Vitamins(% NRV)(% NRV)
Thiamin (B1)0.75mg (68)0.28mg (25)
Riboflavin (B2)0.95mg (68)0.35mg (25)
Niacin (B3)10.9mg (68)4.0mg (25)
Vitamin B60.95mg (68)0.35mg (25)
Folic Acid (B9)136μg (68)50.0μg (25)
Vitamin B121.7μg (68)0.63μg (25)
Calcium544mg (68)200mg (25)
Iron6.4mg (46)2.4mg (17)
Minerals--
(%NRV)=% Nutrient Reference Value--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Tasted so good i would eat it until i exploded

1 stars

Tasted so good i would eat it until i exploded

