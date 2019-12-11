Kellogg's Nutrigrain Strawberry 6X37g

Tasted so good i would eat it until i exploded
Strawberry Filling (44%) (Apple Puree, Glucose Syrup, Humectant {Glycerol}, Strawberry Puree {5%}, Acidity Regulator {Citric Acid}, Black Carrot and Grape Concentrates), Cereals (31%) (Wholewheat Flour {16%}, Oatmeal Flour {9%}, Wheat Flour {6%}), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fructose, Salt, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose), Raising Agent (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Store in a dry place
6 x 37g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 37g bar
|Energy
|1478kJ
|547kJ
|-
|351kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|25g
|of which are sugars
|33g
|12g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.20g
|Vitamins
|(% NRV)
|(% NRV)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.75mg (68)
|0.28mg (25)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.95mg (68)
|0.35mg (25)
|Niacin (B3)
|10.9mg (68)
|4.0mg (25)
|Vitamin B6
|0.95mg (68)
|0.35mg (25)
|Folic Acid (B9)
|136μg (68)
|50.0μg (25)
|Vitamin B12
|1.7μg (68)
|0.63μg (25)
|Calcium
|544mg (68)
|200mg (25)
|Iron
|6.4mg (46)
|2.4mg (17)
|Minerals
|-
|-
|(%NRV)=% Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
