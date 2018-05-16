By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rachel's Organic Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rachel's Organic Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G
£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt
  • For delicious recipes, exclusive offers & more visit rachelsorganic.co.uk
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • This bio live yogurt contains cultures lactobacillus acidophilus & bifidobacterium
  • Grandmother, mother, daughter. Three generations of Rachel's family believed the tastiest dairy could only come from the best nature has to offer. Since day one, our organic yogurts have been made in West Wales, inspired by original family recipes and using only local milk.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU agriculture
  • Organic
  • Faithful to nature
  • Made with British whole milk
  • Proudly made in our Welsh dairy with British milk
  • No artificial ingredients, ever
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Yogurt (from Milk), Organic Cream (from Milk), Organic Honey 10.2%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 1-5°CUse By: see lid Eat within 3 days of opening

Number of uses

Contains 3x150g servings

Recycling info

Cap. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Return to

  • Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
  • Aberystwyth,
  • SY23 3JQ.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 548kJ/131kcal
Fat7.5g
of which saturates4.6g
Carbohydrate12.7g
of which sugars12.7g
Protein3.3g
Salt0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Rachel's Organic Ginger Greek Style Yogurt 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

New

Richmond 8 Meat Free Sausages 336G

£ 2.20
£6.55/kg

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 2.00
£3.34/kg

Tesco Organic Beef Steak Mince 15% Fat 500G

£ 4.65
£9.30/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here