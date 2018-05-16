Rachel's Organic Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G

Product Description
- Organic Greek Style Honey Bio Live Yogurt
- This bio live yogurt contains cultures lactobacillus acidophilus & bifidobacterium
- Grandmother, mother, daughter. Three generations of Rachel's family believed the tastiest dairy could only come from the best nature has to offer. Since day one, our organic yogurts have been made in West Wales, inspired by original family recipes and using only local milk.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU agriculture
- Organic
- Faithful to nature
- Made with British whole milk
- Proudly made in our Welsh dairy with British milk
- No artificial ingredients, ever
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (from Milk), Organic Cream (from Milk), Organic Honey 10.2%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 1-5°CUse By: see lid Eat within 3 days of opening
Number of uses
Contains 3x150g servings
Recycling info
Cap. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rachel's Dairy Ltd.,
- Aberystwyth,
- SY23 3JQ.
Return to
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|548kJ/131kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|of which sugars
|12.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
