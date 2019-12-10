Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

It was very drinkable.
It was very drinkable.
The best Picpoul de Pinet
This is the best Picpoul de Pinet we have come across. Exceptional value when on special.
Picpoul perfection
Absolutely delicious light white wine fresh in flavour and so unlike a lot of the heavy buttery whites from the Languedoc. Great with food but also as a stand alone drink.
No longer Vegan or Vegetarian
The Veggie sign has been removed from the bottle and customer support confirm it is no longer suitable
OK to drink
I've been lucky enough to have enjoyed some very drinkable Picpoul from a restaurant and a wine club, so I'm probably biased, but to me, whilst this is described as "Finest", it is somewhat acidic and harsh. Of course, it is a pound or two cheaper than I've paid before, but that probably underlines the notion that you get what you pay for. It is drinkable but, for me, disappointing. Yet another example of "bog standard" hiding behind a supermarket label?
Dry and Fruity
Delicious, although i only buy when it is on offer!
Superb
One of the very few "cheaper" whites that I enjoy. Usually I'm a Sancerre or Chablis drinker when on white but for £7 this is superb and I always stock up when it's on the "buy 6 get 25% off" offer. Perfect with fish or white meat or just on it's own in the garden on a summers evening.
An enjoyable light wine ..
My wife enjoys a glass (or two) of this wine after a hard day's slog at the office. 'Nuff said, n'est-ce pas?
Excellent Wine
We love Picpoul de Pinet and this Tesco Finest is the best we have tried so far. This is our second 12 bottle box and would recommend to anybody plus the First Class Service from Tesco.
Excellent value for a good summer white wine
I always have some of this in the fridge because it is a such a pleasant refresher, which everyone in our family likes. It is not subtle or complicated wine. Very fruity and floral in taste and nose. It is off-dry, but not sweet. (Perhaps the 2015 vintage is a little sweeter than the previous one.)