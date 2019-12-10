By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

4.5(142)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy387kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • TESCO FINEST PICPOUL DE PINET 2018. White Wine. Product of France
  • A brilliantly tangy hit of apple, pear and lemon zing, with a light, dry finisch, making this the ultimate wine to go with seafood. The Picpoul grapes were grown in the vineyards surrounding the eponymous village of Pinet in the stunning Languedoc region of Southern France. The refreshing flavours with hints of lemon match perfectly with oysters, crab and grilled fish. A wine enjoyed in seafood restaurants right along the Mediterranean coast.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A zesty fragrant wine that offers plenty of fresh citrus, green apple and mineral flavours

Region of Origin

Languedoc-Roussillon

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Costières De Pomérols

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Picpoul

Vinification Details

  • Grown around the Bassin de Thau, an ideal location as locals say Picpoul vines need to "have their heads in the wind and their feet in the sea".

History

  • Founded in 1932, the co-operative currently has around 350 members with a quality approach at its centre. The vineyard benefits from a Mediterranean climate tempered by maritime influences, and extends between Garrigue and Etang de Thau, in sunny terraces called Costières, hence the name "Costières de Pomérols"

Regional Information

  • Over the last 25 years, the fortunes of Languedoc-Rousillon have been transformed largely due to the introduction of the Vin de Pays classification in 1979. This exciting region continues to see a flow of investment from the Bordelais and others, which has enabled the evolution of the qualitative pyramid to continue.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Les Costiéres de Pomérols,
  • 34810 Pomérols,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy310kJ / 75kcal387kJ / 93kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

142 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It was very drinkable.

4 stars

It was very drinkable.

The best Picpoul de Pinet

5 stars

This is the best Picpoul de Pinet we have come across. Exceptional value when on special.

Picpoul perfection

5 stars

Absolutely delicious light white wine fresh in flavour and so unlike a lot of the heavy buttery whites from the Languedoc. Great with food but also as a stand alone drink.

No longer Vegan or Vegetarian

1 stars

The Veggie sign has been removed from the bottle and customer support confirm it is no longer suitable

OK to drink

3 stars

I've been lucky enough to have enjoyed some very drinkable Picpoul from a restaurant and a wine club, so I'm probably biased, but to me, whilst this is described as "Finest", it is somewhat acidic and harsh. Of course, it is a pound or two cheaper than I've paid before, but that probably underlines the notion that you get what you pay for. It is drinkable but, for me, disappointing. Yet another example of "bog standard" hiding behind a supermarket label?

Dry and Fruity

5 stars

Delicious, although i only buy when it is on offer!

Superb

5 stars

One of the very few "cheaper" whites that I enjoy. Usually I'm a Sancerre or Chablis drinker when on white but for £7 this is superb and I always stock up when it's on the "buy 6 get 25% off" offer. Perfect with fish or white meat or just on it's own in the garden on a summers evening.

An enjoyable light wine ..

5 stars

My wife enjoys a glass (or two) of this wine after a hard day's slog at the office. 'Nuff said, n'est-ce pas?

Excellent Wine

5 stars

We love Picpoul de Pinet and this Tesco Finest is the best we have tried so far. This is our second 12 bottle box and would recommend to anybody plus the First Class Service from Tesco.

Excellent value for a good summer white wine

4 stars

I always have some of this in the fridge because it is a such a pleasant refresher, which everyone in our family likes. It is not subtle or complicated wine. Very fruity and floral in taste and nose. It is off-dry, but not sweet. (Perhaps the 2015 vintage is a little sweeter than the previous one.)

1-10 of 142 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

