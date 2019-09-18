By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Fruit Medley In Juice 410G

5(5)Write a review
Tesco Chunky Fruit Medley In Juice 410G
£ 0.95
£3.96/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy444kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars23.8g
    26%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Peach, pear, apricot and pineapple in grape juice.
  • HAND PICKED A mix of chunky sweet fruit, selected at their ripest
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruit [Peach, Pear, Apricot, Pineapple], Grape Juice From Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Greece

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (205g)
Energy217kJ / 51kcal444kJ / 105kcal
Fat0.2g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.6g23.8g
Sugars11.6g23.8g
Fibre0.9g1.8g
Protein0.3g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

glad to see it back on the shelf its delicious wit

5 stars

glad to see it back on the shelf its delicious with cream

Pretty good, peach mostly

4 stars

Pretty good. Too much peach disproportionately though

Real lumps of fruit

5 stars

Some tinned fruit salad contains small bits of various fruits. This chunky fruit salad lives up to its name and provides good and ample slices in a simple liquid. Highly recommended.

A Fruity Pleasure

5 stars

I buy this fruit medley all the time. When I am in store buying and buying on line. It is so versatile. There are lots of different ways to use the product. Trifle, crumble, fruit and jelly combo etc... And such a bargain price wise.

Great with cold custard

5 stars

Have bought another tin

