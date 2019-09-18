Tesco Chunky Fruit Medley In Juice 410G

glad to see it back on the shelf its delicious wit
glad to see it back on the shelf its delicious with cream
Pretty good, peach mostly
Pretty good. Too much peach disproportionately though
Real lumps of fruit
Some tinned fruit salad contains small bits of various fruits. This chunky fruit salad lives up to its name and provides good and ample slices in a simple liquid. Highly recommended.
A Fruity Pleasure
I buy this fruit medley all the time. When I am in store buying and buying on line. It is so versatile. There are lots of different ways to use the product. Trifle, crumble, fruit and jelly combo etc... And such a bargain price wise.
Great with cold custard
Have bought another tin