Dole Tropical Fruit In Tropical Jelly 123G
- Tropical Fruit in Tropical Flavour Jelly
- Contains real fruit pieces
- Pack size: 123g
Water, Fruits in variable proportions 20% (Papaya [Red and Yellow], Pineapple), Sugar, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Sodium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum and Potassium Citrate, Acidity Regulators: Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: Canthaxanthin
Best Before: See Side.
Manufactured in the Philippines
- Dole,
- 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
- F-75009,
- Paris (France).
- www.dole.com
123g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g :
|Energy:
|337 kJ/79 kcal
|Fat:
|<0.1g
|of which saturated:
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrates:
|19.3 g
|of which sugars:
|18.0 g
|Fibre:
|0.7 g
|Protein:
|0.1 g
|Salt:
|0.1 g
|Vitamin C:
|15.2 mg - 19%*
|*of Recommended Daily Values
|-
