Dole Tropical Fruit In Tropical Jelly 123G

£ 0.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tropical Fruit in Tropical Flavour Jelly
  • Contains real fruit pieces
  • Pack size: 123g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruits in variable proportions 20% (Papaya [Red and Yellow], Pineapple), Sugar, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Sodium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum and Potassium Citrate, Acidity Regulators: Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Colour: Canthaxanthin

Storage

Best Before: See Side.

Produce of

Manufactured in the Philippines

Name and address

  • Dole,
  • 36 Rue de Chateaudun,
  • F-75009,
  • Paris (France).

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Net Contents

123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g :
Energy: 337 kJ/79 kcal
Fat: <0.1g
of which saturated: <0.1 g
Carbohydrates: 19.3 g
of which sugars: 18.0 g
Fibre: 0.7 g
Protein: 0.1 g
Salt: 0.1 g
Vitamin C: 15.2 mg - 19%*
*of Recommended Daily Values-

