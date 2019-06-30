By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Choi Sum 200G

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Choi Sum 200G
£ 1.40
£7.00/kg
per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 58kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Choi sum.
  • Harvested by hand Refreshing young leaves with a mild mustard flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Choi Sum

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 2 mins
    Instructions: Remove all packaging.
    Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
    Serve immediately.

    Steam
    Place in a steamer and cook for 2 minutes or until tender. Serve immediately.

     

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values per 100g
Energy58kJ / 14kcal58kJ / 14kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.4g
Sugars1.4g1.4g
Fibre1.2g1.2g
Protein1.0g1.0g
Salt0.16g0.16g
Vitamin C21.0mg (26%NRV)21.0mg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

1 Review
Average of 5 stars

Thank you Tesco to provide this choi sum. I usual

5 stars

Thank you Tesco to provide this choi sum. I usually stir fry with tofu, garlic and chillies. My children start to like this kind of stir fry.

