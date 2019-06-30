Tesco Choi Sum 200G

Thank you Tesco to provide this choi sum. I usual
Thank you Tesco to provide this choi sum. I usually stir fry with tofu, garlic and chillies. My children start to like this kind of stir fry.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 58kJ / 14kcal
Choi Sum
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of Italy
Wash before use.
Stir Fry
Time: 2 mins
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat a little oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok.
Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Steam
Place in a steamer and cook for 2 minutes or until tender. Serve immediately.
2 Servings
200g e
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Fat
|Saturates
|Carbohydrate
|Sugars
|Fibre
|Protein
|Salt
|Vitamin C
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
