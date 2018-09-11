Hellmann's Garlic Squeezy Mayonnaise 250Ml

Hellmann's light reduced calorie mayonnaise with roasted garlic flavour.

Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today, Hellmann's continues to make products using quality and sustainable ingredients. Not just because we think it improves our products, but also because it’s the right thing to do. That's why Hellmann's Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise is made with 100% free-range eggs and 100% responsibly sourced oils. You may notice our bottles are slightly darker – that's because the same, great mayonnaise you love comes in a bottle made of 100% recycled plastic. Try our roasted garlic mayo with burgers, wraps, as a dip for sweet potato fries and calamari or as a sandwich spread. Brighten up your snacks and meals with Hellmann's Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise – also suitable for vegetarians. Hellmann's mayonnaise is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to households of all sizes. We help people enjoy the simple pleasure of honest food, without worry or waste. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise and use the unmistakable amazing taste to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.

Hellmann's Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise has a rich, creamy taste with a sweet and savoury roasted garlic flavour Brighten up your meals with Hellmann’s Roasted Garlic Mayo – the perfectly creamy partner for delicious burgers, sweet potato fries, calamari and chicken dishes Hellmann's reduced calorie light mayonnaise with roasted garlic flavour is made with sustainably sourced oils and free-range eggs Hellman's Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise comes in a 100% recycled plastic bottle Our mayo is vegetarian and is made with absolutely no artificial colours Try Hellmann's other delicious mayos including the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light condiments

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, rapeseed oil, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, EGG and EGG yolk, sugar, salt, cream powder (MILK), citrus fibre, flavourings, preservative (potassium sorbate), thickeners (guar gum, xanthan gum), natural garlic flavouring, MUSTARD flour, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), paprika extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard

Produce of

Spain

Net Contents

250 ℮