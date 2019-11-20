By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Carbonara Sauce 430G

2.5(9)Write a review
£ 0.64
£0.15/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy530kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese and cream sauce with smoked ham.
  • With mature Cheddar and fresh double cream, just how you'd make it at home.
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Smoked Ham (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Cheese Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Milk Proteins, Mustard Flour, Yeast Extract, Smoked Bacon Extract, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Smoked Ham contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (108g)
Energy491kJ / 118kcal530kJ / 128kcal
Fat8.8g9.5g
Saturates3.0g3.2g
Carbohydrate5.8g6.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein3.7g4.0g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The product is tasty for the first time, however,

3 stars

The product is tasty for the first time, however, if you are not planning to use it once opened it gets worse every day

Mild, great flavour sauce. This sauce is mild in f

5 stars

Mild, great flavour sauce. This sauce is mild in flavour but very nice. Doesn't kill the flavour of everything else. Not overly garlicy. Tried others that just killed all the flavours of other ingredients. Recommended for anyone who doesn't like strong flavour sauces.

Great taste for value money. Of course I have to p

5 stars

Great taste for value money. Of course I have to put some salt , pepper and parsley to get more flavour.

Bland and tasteless - avoid at all costs

1 stars

Got this sauce to make carbonara at home. However the taste is absolutely bland. There was not even the slightest hint of flavor present. I will definitely not buy this again.

Tastes like cardboard absolutely disgusting absolu

1 stars

Tastes like cardboard absolutely disgusting absolutely no flavour

Really poor!!

1 stars

This was absolutely appalling!! Decided to try make a carbonara at home and to try this sauce... What a disappointment. Tasted nothing like a bog-standard carbonara. Tasted watery and bland. Don't waste your money. Avoid.

Don't bother with this

2 stars

Bland and with unpleasant texture

Tasteless

1 stars

I love carbonara! This is so bland, avoid!

Tasteless

2 stars

This used to be a really nice sauce and good value but it is now almost flavourless. I no longer buy it.

