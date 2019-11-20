Tesco Carbonara Sauce 430G

The product is tasty for the first time, however,
The product is tasty for the first time, however, if you are not planning to use it once opened it gets worse every day
Mild, great flavour sauce. This sauce is mild in flavour but very nice. Doesn't kill the flavour of everything else. Not overly garlicy. Tried others that just killed all the flavours of other ingredients. Recommended for anyone who doesn't like strong flavour sauces.
Great taste for value money. Of course I have to put some salt , pepper and parsley to get more flavour.
Bland and tasteless - avoid at all costs
Got this sauce to make carbonara at home. However the taste is absolutely bland. There was not even the slightest hint of flavor present. I will definitely not buy this again.
Tastes like cardboard absolutely disgusting absolutely no flavour
Really poor!!
This was absolutely appalling!! Decided to try make a carbonara at home and to try this sauce... What a disappointment. Tasted nothing like a bog-standard carbonara. Tasted watery and bland. Don't waste your money. Avoid.
Don't bother with this
Bland and with unpleasant texture
Tasteless
I love carbonara! This is so bland, avoid!
Tasteless
This used to be a really nice sauce and good value but it is now almost flavourless. I no longer buy it.