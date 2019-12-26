By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lens Wipes X26

Tesco Lens Wipes X26
£ 1.30
£0.05/each

Product Description

  • Lens wipes
  • Tesco Health Lens Wipes are quick drying, smear free wipes which can be used to clean eye glasses and other optical devices such as camera, binocular and telescope lenses and mobile devices such as smart phones and tables. These wipes are individually wrapped for use on the go.
  • Quick drying, smear free wipes suitable for cleaning all types of lenses. Individually wrapped.
  • Tesco Health Lens Wipes are quick drying, smear free wipes which can be used to clean eye glasses and other optical devices such as camera, binocular and telescope lenses and mobile devices such as smart phones and tables. These wipes are individually wrapped for use on-the-go.

Information

Ingredients

<5% anionic surfactants, perfumes, benzisothiazolinone, methylisothiazolinone

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Tear open sachet and remove wipe. Blow dust from lens surface. Gently rub surface to remove grease and dirt. No need to dry.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains ,
  • Flammable liquid and vapour.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

26

Safety information

WARNING Contains , Flammable liquid and vapour.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Nope.

2 stars

Glad there is such a product but this smears so bad I'm using tissues to wipe after use, defeating the object.

I buy these wipes fairly regularly mainly because

2 stars

I buy these wipes fairly regularly mainly because they are inindividual sachets which retain moisture and are excellent for cleaning my glasses, and I have always been happy with the results. However the latest box I purchased, of the 26 wipes at least 8 were completely dry. I phoned Tesco and was offered a coupon in lieu which I am quite happy with. My star numbers relate to the offending box otherwise I would have given it a 4.

New smell is horrible

3 stars

Used to have a nice clean smell but new version smells cloyingly sweet. Why did it have to change?

Excellent product for cleaning spectacles and phon

5 stars

Excellent product for cleaning spectacles and phones etc. Individual sachets can be carried around in pockets or handbags. Much kinder on lenses than using abrasive kitchen roll or the edge of a T-shirt. The cost per wipe is cheaper than many High Street outlets.

