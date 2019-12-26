Tesco Lens Wipes X26

Nope.
Glad there is such a product but this smears so bad I'm using tissues to wipe after use, defeating the object.
I buy these wipes fairly regularly mainly because they are inindividual sachets which retain moisture and are excellent for cleaning my glasses, and I have always been happy with the results. However the latest box I purchased, of the 26 wipes at least 8 were completely dry. I phoned Tesco and was offered a coupon in lieu which I am quite happy with. My star numbers relate to the offending box otherwise I would have given it a 4.
New smell is horrible
Used to have a nice clean smell but new version smells cloyingly sweet. Why did it have to change?
Excellent product for cleaning spectacles and phones etc. Individual sachets can be carried around in pockets or handbags. Much kinder on lenses than using abrasive kitchen roll or the edge of a T-shirt. The cost per wipe is cheaper than many High Street outlets.