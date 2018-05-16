Regal Crunchy Rusks 200G

Product Description
- Toasted Sweet Bread Buns
Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
- Premium quality
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water Milk, Yeast, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Fractions and Rape)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Product of UK
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR.
Return to
- This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please contact the customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
- F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
- E. info@rfplc.com
- W. www.rfplc.vom
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Piece (21g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|387kJ
|1844kJ
|-
|92kcal
|439kcal
|Total Fat
|1.89g
|9.0g
|Of Which saturates
|0.67g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.00g
|66.7g
|Of which sugars
|3.57g
|17.0g
|Protein
|1.41g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.2g
