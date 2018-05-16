By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Crunchy Rusks 200G

Regal Crunchy Rusks 200G
£ 1.29
£0.65/100g

Product Description

  • Toasted Sweet Bread Buns
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water Milk, Yeast, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Fractions and Rape)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Product of UK

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR.

Return to

  • This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please contact the customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
  • E. info@rfplc.com
  • W. www.rfplc.vom

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Piece (21g)Per 100g
Energy 387kJ1844kJ
-92kcal439kcal
Total Fat1.89g9.0g
Of Which saturates 0.67g3.2g
Carbohydrate 14.00g66.7g
Of which sugars 3.57g17.0g
Protein 1.41g6.7g
Salt 0.42g0.2g

