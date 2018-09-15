By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Regal Classic Fruit Cake Slices 7S

1(1)Write a review
Regal Classic Fruit Cake Slices 7S
£ 1.25
£0.18/each

Product Description

  • Fruit Cake Slices
  • Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
  • Follow us on Twitter
  • Join us on Facebook
  • 7 individually wrapped fruit cake slices
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Pasteurised Liquid Egg, Glazed Fruit (17%) [Pumpkin, Orange, Colours (E-100, E-131, Black Carrot Juice)], Pasteurised Milk, Glucose and Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Stabiliser E-1414, Preservative E-200, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat Gluten, Egg and Milk, Produced in a factory which handles Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR.

Return to

  • This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please contact the customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR.
  • T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
  • E. info@rfplc.com
  • W. www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer PiecePer 100g
Energy 513kJ1709kJ
-122kcal408kcal
Total Fat+5.7g19g
Of which saturates 0.9g2.9g
Carbohydrate 16.2g54g
Of which sugars 9.5g32g
Fibre 0.7g2.3g
Protein 1.3g4.3g
Salt 0.18g0.59g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

OK, If You Like Eating Cardboard!

1 stars

Dreadful item: dry, tasteless and bland. Avoid!

Usually bought next

Regal Puff Pastry Finger Biscuits 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Regal Original Cake Rusks 28 Pieces

£ 3.00
£0.11/each

Offer

Regal Madeira Double Slice 370G

£ 1.25
£0.34/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here