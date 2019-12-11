Regal Baqar Khani 350G
Offer
Product Description
- Baqar Khani Puff Pastry Hearts
- Premium quality
- Baked to perfection
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Palm Fractions, Water, Sugar, Glucose, Salt, Emulsifier (E475), Flavourings and Colours (E160b, E161b, E100)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Milk and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before see pack.
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Return to
- Regal Baqar Khani is manufactured using the finest ingredients, under strict supervision, to ensure its classic taste for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please return to our customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Piece
|Per 100g
|Energy
|814kJ
|2320kj
|-
|195kcal
|555kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|34.8g
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|12g
|Carbohydrates
|18.8g
|53.6g
|of which sugars
|3.95g
|11.3g
|Protein
|2.4g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.49g
