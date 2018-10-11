By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Bites 190G

5 chicken pops
  • Energy388kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a crispy southern fried breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Grab a handful of these tasty mini chicken bites with an American inspired southern fried coating and crispy seasoned breadcrumbs. These delicious bitesize pieces are perfect finger food for simple snacking or served as party food. Try serving to share, with breaded mushrooms, sausage rolls and mini pizzas. Great freezer fillers and oven ready in 18 minutes to serve any way you like. This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken breast with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.
  • Made with 100% chicken breast coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 18 mins
  • Black pepper seasoning
  • Made with 100% chicken breast coated in crispy seasoned breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Spices [Black Pepper, Fennel, White Pepper], Salt, Wheat Protein, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Spices Extracts [Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract], Garlic Extract, Onion Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 16-18 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g5 chicken pops (34g**)
Energy1141kJ / 273kcal388kJ / 93kcal
Fat16.0g5.4g
Saturates2.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate19.0g6.5g
Sugars1.4g0.5g
Fibre1.5g0.5g
Protein12.6g4.3g
Salt1.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 190g typically weighs 170g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Not much flavour

3 stars

I did not like these, lacking flavour

