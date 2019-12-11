By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
East End Lychees In Syrup 567G

East End Lychees In Syrup 567G
£ 1.20
£2.12/kg

Product Description

  • Lychees in Syrup
  • Pack size: 567g

Information

Ingredients

Lychees, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool & dry place

Produce of

Product of China

Name and address

  • Specially packed for:
  • East End Foods PLC,
  • East End House,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • B71 4EA.

Drained weight

230g

Net Contents

567g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 349Kj / 83Kcal
Fat 0.3g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates19.4g
Of which sugars 15.6g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.02g

