Regal Original Cake Rusks 28 Pieces
Offer
Product Description
- Cake Rusk Original
- Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- Regal Cake Rusk is a delicious double baked cake bar with a delectable crunchy and crisp taste, Traditionally eaten dipped in tea, coffee or milk. Can be a perfect start to the day as a quick breakfast, a speciality for teatime or for entertaining guests at any time.
- This Packaging design is protected under UK patent number 4017
- Double baked delight
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Eggs, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Colour (E161b)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.(For Best Before See Wrapper)
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Return to
- Regal Cake Rusk is manufactured using the finest ingredients, under strict supervision, to ensure its classic taste for your pleasure and memorable moments, If however you are not completely satisfied please return to our customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
- T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
- F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
- Email. info@rfplc.com
- Web. www.rfplc.com
Net Contents
28 x Cake Rusk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Piece (30g)
|Per 100g Serving
|Energy
|683kJ
|2277kj
|-
|163kcal
|543kcal
|Fat
|8.29g
|27.62g
|of which saturates
|3.22g
|10.73g
|Carbohydrates
|18.86g
|62.85g
|Of which sugars
|10g
|33.40g
|Protein
|2.97g
|9.90g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.96g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019