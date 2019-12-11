By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Original Cake Rusks 28 Pieces

Regal Original Cake Rusks 28 Pieces
£ 3.00
£0.11/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Cake Rusk Original
  • Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Regal Cake Rusk is a delicious double baked cake bar with a delectable crunchy and crisp taste, Traditionally eaten dipped in tea, coffee or milk. Can be a perfect start to the day as a quick breakfast, a speciality for teatime or for entertaining guests at any time.
  • This Packaging design is protected under UK patent number 4017
  • Double baked delight
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Eggs, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Palm Fractions), Milk Powder, Raising Agent (E450, E500), Colour (E161b)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.(For Best Before See Wrapper)

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Regal Cake Rusk is manufactured using the finest ingredients, under strict supervision, to ensure its classic taste for your pleasure and memorable moments, If however you are not completely satisfied please return to our customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.
  • T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
  • Email. info@rfplc.com
  • Web. www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

28 x Cake Rusk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Piece (30g)Per 100g Serving
Energy 683kJ2277kj
-163kcal543kcal
Fat8.29g27.62g
of which saturates3.22g10.73g
Carbohydrates18.86g62.85g
Of which sugars10g33.40g
Protein2.97g9.90g
Salt0.29g0.96g

