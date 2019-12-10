Hardys Crest Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 75Cl

Lovely
Love this wine
Excellent gift for lovers of red wine
Excellent flavour, good with a Sunday roast. Quite full bodied and rich in the mouth. We were given the 500 ml bottle as a gift and it was much appreciated
One of the very best.
Superb value red wine. Good with food or on its own. Best value red wine for years.
Love it.
This is one of my favourite wines, it is smooth and spicy with an I tense flavour. It is great for drinking on its own or pairing with rich foods such as steak, pasta or blue cheeses. Great when on offer but worth the price if not.
Tastes like someone has mixed fruit syrup in an or
Tastes like someone has mixed fruit syrup in an ordinary wine.
Good Wine
Have been buying this wine at Tesco for several years, probably about 10. No complaints, a very nice wine for the money. Hardys wines take some beating.
Disappointing
I have for years favoured this wine as a predictable choice for a house red and have not concerned myself with the year of the vintage. That changed upon receipt of my latest order of the 2015 which possessed none of the lovely rich, balanced, buttery quality of the years past. Hard to believe that annual growing conditions can matter that much with a huge wine producer like Hardys, who surely blends carefully, but perhaps that is the reason. I will be sending this back, and hope for a better result from the 2016.
May be a convert?
Bought one of these in a case of six mixed with the 25% off deal, with it being on offer making it about £5 a bottle. Oh what joy. Don't usually go for a Sharaz Merlot but glad I decided to try. Rich, smooth and very moorish. Going back for more tomorrow and will serve along with other wines at pre Christmas drinks party.
Hint of eau de Cologne?
Until now my favourite budget tipple, but my first bottle with a 2014 label has a hint of a perfume in the taste. I hope the rest of my purchase has not taken this unpleasant turn.
Tough to Tackle
I've had many bottles of this wine, but only when its on offer as I would not consider paying £11 a bottle. Being mainly a Merlot drinker, I've found that the Shiraz element makes the wine very heavy & with a sharp edge, resulting in a feeling of being mugged when I get up the next morning. Tough to tackle, so sadly, it always ends up relegated to the bottom of the wine rack as I have other wines which I am confident of easier pleasure.