Hardys Crest Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 75Cl

4.5(42)Write a review
Hardys Crest Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 75Cl
Product Description

  • Cabernet Shiraz Merlot - Red Australian Wine
  • Our Cabernet Shiraz Merlot is an elegant, well-balanced wine with flavours of dark cherry, savoury tones and a soft silky finish - great with rich beef dishes.
  • Thomas Hardy's pioneering spirit and passion for winemaking spans five generations and is at the heart of our outstanding range of Hardy's Wines.
  • This range of wines was created to honour Sir James, a fourth generation of the Hardys family, and have been expertly crafted by our winemakers to create wines that are rich and full-bodied with good depth of flavour.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Eggs, Milk, Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright Red Bouquet: Red fruits with light savoury notes, nutmeg & chocolate oak character Palate: Sweet ripe plum & berry fruits with a subtle vanilla & choc mint oak character. The wine is medium to full body with soft balanced tannins.

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz/Syrah, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Light Oak influence using fine oak shavings during fermentation matched with French and American oak adjuncts during maturation.

History

  • Five generations on, the Hardy family continues to share with the world an array of award-winning wines that proudly carry the Hardy name.

Regional Information

  • A hot summer followed by early rains and milder weather provided a long ripening season for the grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Lovely

5 stars

Love this wine

Excellent gift for lovers of red wine

5 stars

Excellent flavour, good with a Sunday roast. Quite full bodied and rich in the mouth. We were given the 500 ml bottle as a gift and it was much appreciated

One of the very best.

5 stars

Superb value red wine. Good with food or on its own. Best value red wine for years.

Love it.

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines, it is smooth and spicy with an I tense flavour. It is great for drinking on its own or pairing with rich foods such as steak, pasta or blue cheeses. Great when on offer but worth the price if not.

Tastes like someone has mixed fruit syrup in an or

1 stars

Tastes like someone has mixed fruit syrup in an ordinary wine.

Good Wine

5 stars

Have been buying this wine at Tesco for several years, probably about 10. No complaints, a very nice wine for the money. Hardys wines take some beating.

Disappointing

2 stars

I have for years favoured this wine as a predictable choice for a house red and have not concerned myself with the year of the vintage. That changed upon receipt of my latest order of the 2015 which possessed none of the lovely rich, balanced, buttery quality of the years past. Hard to believe that annual growing conditions can matter that much with a huge wine producer like Hardys, who surely blends carefully, but perhaps that is the reason. I will be sending this back, and hope for a better result from the 2016.

May be a convert?

5 stars

Bought one of these in a case of six mixed with the 25% off deal, with it being on offer making it about £5 a bottle. Oh what joy. Don't usually go for a Sharaz Merlot but glad I decided to try. Rich, smooth and very moorish. Going back for more tomorrow and will serve along with other wines at pre Christmas drinks party.

Hint of eau de Cologne?

2 stars

Until now my favourite budget tipple, but my first bottle with a 2014 label has a hint of a perfume in the taste. I hope the rest of my purchase has not taken this unpleasant turn.

Tough to Tackle

3 stars

I've had many bottles of this wine, but only when its on offer as I would not consider paying £11 a bottle. Being mainly a Merlot drinker, I've found that the Shiraz element makes the wine very heavy & with a sharp edge, resulting in a feeling of being mugged when I get up the next morning. Tough to tackle, so sadly, it always ends up relegated to the bottom of the wine rack as I have other wines which I am confident of easier pleasure.

