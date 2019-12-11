Jammin Sparkling Fruit Punch Drink 2 Litres

- Energy299kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars17.2g19%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ/28kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated mixed fruit flavour soft drink with sugar and sweeteners
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
- Chill with the Caribbean taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Blackcurrant, Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Storage
Keep cool and out of sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'best before end' date shown. Best Before End: See base of label or neck of bottle
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap and point away from face.
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of our product, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- www.princesgroup.com
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml serving
|Energy
|120kJ/28kcal
|299kJ/70kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|6.9g
|17.2g
|(of which sugars)
|6.9g
|17.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.06g
Safety information
