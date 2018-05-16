We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

East End Fennel Seeds 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
East End Fennel Seeds 100G
£1.15
£0.12/10g

Product Description

  • East End Fennel Seeds 100G
  • Fennel seeds.
  • Whole pure spices, full of aroma & flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight with the seal closed.

Name and address

  • East End Foods Plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the
  • purchase and postage costs.
  • Applies to the U.K. only. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • East End Foods Plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA,
  • UK.
  • Telephone: 0121 553 1999 Fax: 0121 525 6565
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

100g

View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here