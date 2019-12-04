East End Popcorn 500G

They're corn, but they don't pop
I tried everything (soaking overnight, increasing the temp), but I could still only get half of them to pop and not by much.
Once opened store contents in an airtight container under cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat 3 tbsp of corn oil in a large saucepan over a moderate heat. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of popcorn on the bottom of the pan. Immediately cover pan tightly.
2. Shake frequently to prevent corn from sticking and burning.
3. When popping sound subsides, pour popcorn into bowl, sprinkle with salt and stir in melted butter. As a delicious alternative add in a mixture of your favourite spices.
Foreign produce. Packed in the U.K.
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100gms uncooked
|Energy
|1392kj/330kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|60.5g
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|Fibre
|12.7g
|Protein
|10.3g
|Salt
|0.03g
DO NOT EAT RAW
