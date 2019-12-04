By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
East End Popcorn 500G

1(1)Write a review
East End Popcorn 500G
£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Product Description

  • Popcorn
  • Re-cleaned in the UK
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a plant that handles Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Gluten, Wheat, Soya & Mustard

Storage

Once opened store contents in an airtight container under cool, dry conditions away from direct sunlight.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1. Heat 3 tbsp of corn oil in a large saucepan over a moderate heat. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of popcorn on the bottom of the pan. Immediately cover pan tightly.
2. Shake frequently to prevent corn from sticking and burning.
3. When popping sound subsides, pour popcorn into bowl, sprinkle with salt and stir in melted butter. As a delicious alternative add in a mixture of your favourite spices.

Produce of

Foreign produce. Packed in the U.K.

Warnings

  • DO NOT EAT RAW

Name and address

  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs.
  • Applies to the U.K. only. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • East End Foods plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.
  • U.K.
  • Tel: 0121 553 1999
  • Fax: 0121 525 6565
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gms uncooked
Energy1392kj/330kcal
Fat2.4g
of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrates60.5g
of which sugars3.3g
Fibre12.7g
Protein10.3g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT EAT RAW

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

They're corn, but they don't pop

1 stars

I tried everything (soaking overnight, increasing the temp), but I could still only get half of them to pop and not by much.

