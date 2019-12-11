Maggi Tamarina Tamarind Sauce 425G

Tastes good
I tried this for the first time a month ago and can say i will be buying this again has a pleasant sweet taste and goes well with all savoury dishes
Water, Sugar, Tamarind Paste (15%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Acid (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Store cool and dry. Refrigerate after opening.Best Before: See Label Below
Product of India
Contains 23 servings
425g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|779kJ
|144kJ
|-
|184kcal
|34kcal
|2%
|Fat
|Nil
|Nil
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|Nil
|Nil
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|44.2g
|8.2g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|40.5g
|7.5g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.4g
|-
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Salt
|2.98g
|0.55g
|9%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 tablespoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
