Maggi Tamarina Tamarind Sauce 425G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Per Tbsp**
  • Energy144kJ 34kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 779kJ

Product Description

  • Ready to Use: Tamarind Sauce
  • Made in India, Maggi® Authentic Indian Tamarind Sauce is a deliciously tangy tamarind sauce full of flavour and spice. Each bottle contains a blend of tamarind, cumin, ginger and Indian red chilli powder to add tanginess and spicy flavour to any dish.
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours or Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Maggi® Tamarind Sauce makes a great dipping sauce for snacks, adding a pop of authentic tamarind flavour to every bite. Bring the taste of India to any table with a bottle of Maggi® Authentic Indian Tamarind Sauce.
  • With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • Looking for other Indian sauces? Why not try Maggi® Masala Chilli Sauce?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A tangy tamarind sauce to add flavour to any dish or snack
  • Made in India; part of our amazing World Foods range!
  • No artificial colours and flavours or hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Tamarind Paste (15%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Red Chilli Powder, Acid (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dry. Refrigerate after opening.Best Before: See Label Below

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Contains 23 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

425g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 779kJ144kJ
-184kcal34kcal2%
Fat NilNil<1%
of which: saturates NilNil<1%
Carbohydrate 44.2g8.2g3%
of which: sugars 40.5g7.5g8%
Fibre 2.2g0.4g-
Protein 0.6g0.1g<1%
Salt 2.98g0.55g9%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 tablespoon---
Contains 23 servings---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes good

5 stars

I tried this for the first time a month ago and can say i will be buying this again has a pleasant sweet taste and goes well with all savoury dishes

