Royal Chai Ginger Tea Washout Sugar 180G

Royal Chai Ginger Tea Washout Sugar 180G

£2.90

£1.61/100g

Vegetarian

Premium Instant Tea Ginger Chai UnsweetenedWe would like you to share your personal experience of our range of products by emailing us at : vcare@royaltea.co.ukVisit our website at : www.royalchai.co.uk
Ginger chai: A rich, aromatic tea infused with refreshing ginger.
How it all began:Royal Tea Limited is a UK based company which has developed a unique concept in spiced and flavoured tea products. Through careful market research and product development "Royal Chai" was conceived producing a market leading, premium range of instant teas and coffees. We pride ourselves in only selecting the finest teas from remote Kenyan Tea Estates together blended with only natural flavours and spices, the essence of which are captured and sealed for your convenience. It is this superior formulation which gives each sip a complete tea experience.If you like this flavour why not try our other range of instant Royal ChaiRoyal Chai Premium Instant Tea Karak Chai Sweetened or UnsweetenedRoyal Chai Premium Instant Tea Masala Chai Sweetened or UnsweetenedRoyal Chai Premium Instant Tea Elaichi Chai Sweetened or Unsweetened
Just add hot waterSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Black Tea Extract (5%), Stabilisers (E340ii, E459), Natural Ginger

Allergy Information

Please see allergens in bold

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

10 Cups Serving Size

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy 3 Step ChaiStep 1 : Empty a Royal Chai sachet into a cup or mugStep 2 : Pour 180ml of hot water (not boiling) & stir.Step 3 : Enjoy your cup of Royal Chai

