Jammin Sparkling Black Grape Drink 2 Litres

Too sweet
Tastes amazing but us far to sweet
its a nice drink
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ/20kcal
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acid (Citric Acid), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Hibiscus, Molasses), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Keep cool and out of sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'best before end' date shown. Best Before End: See base of label or neck bottle
Made in the U.K.
This bottle contains 8 servings
2l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 250ml serving
|Energy
|83kJ/20kcal
|207kJ/49kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|4.8g
|12g
|(of which sugars)
|4.8g
|12g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap and point away from face.
