Jammin Sparkling Pineapple Drink 2 Litres

Jammin Sparkling Pineapple Drink 2 Litres
£ 0.90
£0.05/100ml
A 250ml serving contains
  • Energy282kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.3g
    18%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ/27kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated pineapple flavour soft drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Chill with the Caribbean taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Stabiliser (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'best before end' date shown. Best Before End: See base of label or neck of bottle

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap and point away from face.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of our product, please write to:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml serving
Energy 113kJ/27kcal282kJ/66kcal
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrates6.5g16.3g
(of which sugars) 6.5g16.3g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap and point away from face.

