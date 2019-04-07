By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Royal Gulabjam Dessert 500G

1.5(2)Write a review
Royal Gulabjam Dessert 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Soft spongy balls flavoured with cardamom and pistachio nuts in sweet syrup
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (41%), Water, Milk Powder, Durum Wheat Semolina, Clarified Butter (Milk) [Clarified Butter (Milk), Natural Colour: E160a], Pistachio Nuts, Cardamom Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.For use by date see side of packet.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best eaten warm!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.

Return to

  • Questions & Comments
  • sales@bombayhalwa.com
  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.
  • www.royalsweets.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy kJ1140
kcal271
Fat (g)7.8
of which saturates (g)5.6
Carbohydrate (g)48.1
of which sugars (g)41
Fibre (g)0.4
Protein (g)2
Salt (g)0.08

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

How to make a classic bland

2 stars

If you've ever had these in a restaurant or lucky enough to have them in them inatively in India then these are a very poor substitute. The syrup is OK (not sure how far you can go wrong on syrup to be honest) but the dough balls are pretty tasteless. They just taste very manufactured and not something I'll be buying again

Gulabjam balls so small and too much syrup, not en

1 stars

Gulabjam balls so small and too much syrup, not enough gulabjam in side the box have with hot gulabjam with ice cream or custard

