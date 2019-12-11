By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Royal Rassomalai Dessert 500G

Royal Rassomalai Dessert 500G
Product Description

  • Soft white round patties immersed in creamy, milky syrup flavoured with cardamom, pistachios and saffron.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Milk (75%), Double Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (5%), Pistachio Nuts, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Nicotinamide, Thiamin), Saffron, Cardamom Powder, Preservative: Nisaplin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. For use by date see side of packet.

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.

Return to

  • Questions & Comments
  • sales@bombayhalwa.com
  • Bombay Halwa Ltd.,
  • Southall,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB2 4AB.
  • www.royalsweets.com

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy kJ727
kcal174
Fat (g)8.6
of which saturates (g)6.3
Carbohydrate (g)17.3
of which sugars (g)15.8
Fibre (g)0.9
Protein (g)6.3
Salt (g)0.05

Top draw!

The finest in the world!! A must for all!

Best Indian dessert. The Rassomalai are tasty and

Best Indian dessert. The Rassomalai are tasty and soft. Highly recommend.

Just love it. My all time favourite

Just love it. My all time favourite

