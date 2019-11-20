By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cirio Chopped Tomatoes 4X400g

£ 3.50
£2.19/kg

Product Description

  • Chopped Tomatoes.
  • Cirio is the sponsor of the Italian Chefs Federation
  • Chopped Tomatoes! Our ripest round tomatoes are deseeded, peeled and cut into pieces. Ideal for quick pasta sauces, bruschetta and any tomato based dish.
  • The Authentic Italian taste
  • In 1856 Francesco Cirio was the first to preserve premium Italian tomatoes and vegetables. Since then, Cirio has been an essential ingredient in every Italian household. Just like our Cirio Polpa.
  • Not to be sold separately
  • Pack size: 1600g

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes 65%, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened transfer to a non-metallic bowl and keep refrigerated. Consume within 3-4 days.Best before: see below.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Name and address

  • Conserve Italia Soc. Coop. Agricola,
  • Via P. Poggi 11,
  • 40068 San Lazzaro di Savena (BO),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.cirio1856.com

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy114 kJ / 27 kcal
Fat0,2 g
of which saturates0,1 g
Carbohydrate4,4 g
of which sugars3,4 g
Fibre0,8 g
Protein1,1 g
Salt0,01 g

