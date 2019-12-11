By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Banana Chips 175G

Whitworths Banana Chips 175G
100g contains
  • Energy1410kJ 341kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1410kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetened and Cooked Banana Chips
  • Sweet and crunchy, our Paradise Banana Chips are so versatile you'll always want them by your side... add a taste of the tropics to your baking, or simply eat them on their own.
  • Here at Whitworths we're passionate about bringing you the very best that nature has to offer. We go to great lengths to source and select the finest ingredients, but that's not all... our expertise and attention to detail in preparing our fruits mean that you are guaranteed a tasty and delicious result with every bite!
  • Sweet & crisp with a taste of the tropics
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Banana (55%), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal and consume within 2 months.For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1410kJ / 341kcal432kJ / 102kcal
Fat 29.7g8.9g
of which saturates 25.4g7.6g
Carbohydrate 14.6g4.4g
of which sugars 14.6g4.4g
Fibre 3.4g1.0g
Protein 2.1g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g

Great with cereal

5 stars

Great for adding to my cereal, cAnt cope with fresh banana as texture makes me feel queasy, this ate just the job

Best snack

4 stars

Great product. Tasty and healty as well

