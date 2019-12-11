Whitworths Banana Chips 175G

Great with cereal
Great for adding to my cereal, cAnt cope with fresh banana as texture makes me feel queasy, this ate just the job
Best snack
Great product. Tasty and healty as well
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1410kJ / 341kcal
Banana (55%), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, reseal and consume within 2 months.For best before date see base of pack.
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
175g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1410kJ / 341kcal
|432kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|29.7g
|8.9g
|of which saturates
|25.4g
|7.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|14.6g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
