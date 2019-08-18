By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Silk & Delicates Handwash 750Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.40
£3.20/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Handwash Liquid Silk & Delicates
  • 18 standard washes. Suitable for sensitive skin Gentle non biological washing liquid Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for all delicate, fine and woollen garments, leaving them beautifully clean, soft and fresh.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Handwash Silk & Delicates Liquid contains amongst other ingredients: 5 - 15% Anionic and Non-ionic Surfactants and Perfume. Also contains: Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 4-5kg wash Water Hardness Light Soiling Medium Soiling Heavy Soiling Soft/Medium: 40ml 40ml 60ml Hard: 75ml 75ml 100ml Hand wash - Dissolve 30/45ml in 10 litres of water. Machine wash 6-7kg- Add additional 1/2 cap to recommended dosage. 1 capful = 40ml. *The standard number of washes (18) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness
  • •For problem stains pour the liquid onto the stain and wash immediately. •Ensure clothes are thoroughly rinsed in clean water after use. •Always follow garment manufacturer’s washing instructions. •Do not soak in an enamel bath. •Always check for colour-fastness on the inside seam. •Do not wash flame resistant fabrics in hot water i.e. above 50°C. •Do not soak non-colourfast flame resistant fabrics, leather or garments with metal fasteners.

Warnings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Doesn't really wash out dirt that well. Then again

3 stars

Doesn't really wash out dirt that well. Then again haven't found any good hand wash detergent in the UK.

Yes, I like it; it performs well. I find that usi

4 stars

Yes, I like it; it performs well. I find that using it in a washing machine can be tricky, as it produces a lot of foam. It is essential to only use a small anoint in a machine. Otherwise, top marks.

Not delicate for the nose.

3 stars

This handwash liquid is so strongly perfumed! I have to do extra rinses to get rid of the worst of the smell even though I only use half the suggested amount. I won't be buying another.

