Tesco Silk & Delicates Handwash 750Ml

Doesn't really wash out dirt that well. Then again haven't found any good hand wash detergent in the UK.
Yes, I like it; it performs well. I find that using it in a washing machine can be tricky, as it produces a lot of foam. It is essential to only use a small anoint in a machine. Otherwise, top marks.
Not delicate for the nose.
This handwash liquid is so strongly perfumed! I have to do extra rinses to get rid of the worst of the smell even though I only use half the suggested amount. I won't be buying another.