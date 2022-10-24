Nature Valley Crunchy Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 42G
2x Bar (42g)
- Energy
- 820kJ
-
- 195kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1951kJ / 465kcal
Product Description
- Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and Canadian maple syrup.
- Crunchy bars for breakfast, morning snack or on-the-go snack
- Nature Valley Crunchy Canadian Maple Syrup Cereal Bars
- Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Packed with natural wholegrain oats and real ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 100% wholegrain oats
- Lactose free
- Pack size: 42G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canadian Maple Syrup (2%), Honey, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Wheat, Peanuts and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before date: see under flapStore in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- PO Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
- Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
- Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com
Net Contents
42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2x Bar (42g)
|%* (42g)
|Energy
|1951kJ / 465kcal
|820kJ / 195kcal
|10%
|Fat
|17.8g
|7.5g
|11%
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrates
|64.3g
|27.0g
|10%
|of which sugars
|26.8g
|11.3g
|13%
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.7g
|-
|Protein
|8.7g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.33g
|5%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
