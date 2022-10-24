We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Crunchy Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 42G

Nature Valley Crunchy Canadian Maple Syrup Bar 42G
£0.65
£1.55/100g

2x Bar (42g)

Energy
820kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1951kJ / 465kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy cereal bars made with whole grain rolled oats and Canadian maple syrup.
  • Don't Recycle
  • © General Mills
  • Crunchy bars for breakfast, morning snack or on-the-go snack
  • Nature Valley Crunchy Canadian Maple Syrup Cereal Bars
  • Great tasting bars with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Packed with natural wholegrain oats and real ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • 100% wholegrain oats
  • Lactose free
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Rolled Oats (60%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canadian Maple Syrup (2%), Honey, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy, Wheat, Peanuts and Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before date: see under flapStore in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  General Mills UK,
  PO Box 363,
  Uxbridge,
  UB8 1YT,
  UK.

Return to

  Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.
  Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2x Bar (42g)%* (42g)
Energy1951kJ / 465kcal820kJ / 195kcal10%
Fat17.8g7.5g11%
of which saturates2.2g0.9g5%
Carbohydrates64.3g27.0g10%
of which sugars26.8g11.3g13%
Fibre6.4g2.7g-
Protein8.7g3.6g7%
Salt0.78g0.33g5%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
