Tesco Dog Small Bite Mixer 1.8Kg

Store in a cool dry place. Fold down the top of the bag after opening.

We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food. Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.

We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food.

We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food. We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food. Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023