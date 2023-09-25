We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Dog Small Bite Mixer 1.8Kg

£2.40

£1.33/kg

A complementary pet food for dogs.
We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food.We’ve been creating deliciously tempting meals with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 30 years. Carefully prepared using wholesome, nutritious ingredients from our trusted farms and suppliers, our complementary small bite mixer is vitamin and mineral enriched, free from artificial flavours or colours and helps to support a complete and balanced diet when fed in conjunction with an equal volume of canned dog food. Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
Pack size: 1.8KG

Ingredients

COMPOSITION:

Cereals, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives.

ADDITIVES:
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU, Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 30mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 5mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 3mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.05mg.

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 10.0%, Crude fibre 3.0%, Fat content 11.0%, Inorganic matter 5.0%, Calcium 1.0%
Calories 355 per 100g

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Net Contents

1.8kg e

