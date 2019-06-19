By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rooh Afza Summer Drink 800Ml

£ 3.70
£0.46/100ml
  • Rooh Afza is a soothing, cooling and thirst satisfying beverage base syrup.
  • Pack size: 800ml

Information

Ingredients

800 ml. (26.66 fl.oz) Syrup contains:, Aqua Distillate 800 ml, Sugar 760.50 gm, Distillate of Fragrant Screwpine 25.50 ml, Distillate of Rose 17.10 ml, Preservative E-211 0.75 gm, Citric Acid 0.63 gm, Food Colour E-124 0.28 gm, Xanthan Gum E-415 0.09 gm

Storage

Do not store below 20°C.Do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1.3 fl.oz. (39 ml) syrup is to be mixed with 9 fl.oz. (270 ml) ice-cold water or with milk and ice cubes for a pleasant drink. Can also be used as ice cream topping.

Name and address

  • Hamdard Laboratories,
  • (WAQF) Pakistan.
  • Sole Distributor for U.K.:
  • Al-Noor Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Southall Business Park,

  • Al-Noor Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8,
  • Southall Business Park,
  • Middlesex,
  • (UK).
  • Tel: 020-8813-9977, Fax: 020-8813-9966
  • E-mail: alnoorfoods@yahoo.co.uk

Net Contents

800ml

Perfect for summer

5 stars

Delicious and refreshing, great drink for summer

