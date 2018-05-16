Old El Paso Crispyckn Fajita Spice Mix 85G

- Energy161 kJ 38 kcal2%
- Fat0.3 g<1%
- Saturates0.1 g<1%
- Sugars0.8 g1%
- Salt0.40 g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511 kJ / 357 kcal
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Fajitas Crispy Chicken
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are the perfect addition to your meat or vegetables to create the ultimate Mexican meal
- Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes are quick and easy to use- great for making your Mexican Fajitas or Tacos burst with flavour
- Try our great range of Old El Paso Seasoning Mixes for Fajitas- Smoky BBQ, Crispy Chicken, Garlic and Paprika or Chili!
- Shake up your Mexican Fajitas and add a little crunch with our Crispy Chicken Seasoning Mix. Inspired by Mexican street food, these succulent strips of chicken are coated with our Seasoning Mix for Crispy Chicken Fajitas and baked until tender in the oven. Once baked, roll in a Soft Flour Tortilla with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, our tasty Thick 'n' Chunky Salsa and let the family dig in!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (Wheat), Salt, Flavourings, Spices (3.5%) (Paprika, Black Pepper), Dehydrated Vegetables: Onion, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- For use only in food that is cooked after adding the seasoning mix.
Number of uses
Contains at least 8 portions
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Return to
- We welcome your questions or comments and are happy to provide information or advice on Mexican foods
- Freephone 0800 591 223 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of pack (10.6g) contains:
|%*
|Energy
|1511 kJ / 357 kcal
|161 kJ / 38 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|2.4 g
|0.3 g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|69.9 g
|7.4 g
|3%
|of which sugars
|7.2 g
|0.8 g
|1%
|Fibre
|5.9 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|11.0 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|3.77 g
|0.40 g
|7%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019