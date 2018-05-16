Cornish Sea Salt 225G

Product Description
- Sea Salt Crystals
- See cornishseasalt.co.uk for recipes, flavoured Pinch Salts™ and salty morsels.
- Made by the Sea in Cornwall from the clearest ocean waters, pure and natural sea salt from the Cornish Sea Salt Co™ is deliciously uncomplicated and really salty - delivering far more flavour for much less salt.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
100% Sea Salt
Storage
Keep in a cool dry place
Produce of
A product of the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- No need to shake or grind. Simply pinch and crumble onto your food for an instant flavour hit!
Name and address
- Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
- Pol Gwarra,
- Porthkerris,
- Lizard Peninsula,
- Cornwall,
- TR12 6QJ,
Return to
- Cornish Sea Salt Co®,
- Pol Gwarra,
- Porthkerris,
- Lizard Peninsula,
- Cornwall,
- TR12 6QJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
225g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019