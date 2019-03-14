By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colman's Season & Shake Mediterranean Chicken Southern Mix 33G

5(1)Write a review
Colman's Season & Shake Mediterranean Chicken Southern Mix 33G
£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix with a blend of herbs and spices for Mediterranean chicken.
  • This packet of Colman's Lemon & Herb Chicken Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy. This dual pack includes a baking bag and a seasoning mix - the special cooking bag helps seal in all the delicious flavours. Simply place the fresh ingredients in the shopping list below and the seasoning into the bag and bake. This ‘cook in the bag' method keeps the chicken tender, succulent and full of flavour!
  • Shopping List (serves 4) 800g chicken thighs/drumsticks
  • Make It
  • Preheat oven to 200°C (fan assisted 180°C), Gas mark 6. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place chicken in the bag and add seasoning from bottom sachet.
  • Season It
  • Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand, shake very gently until the chicken is evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways, ensuring the chicken is evenly spaced.
  • Bake It
  • Place dish on middle shelf for 40-45 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with potatoes and vegetables.
  • Serves 4
  • This dual pack includes a special baking bag and a lemon and herb seasoning mix to help you create tender and succulent chicken with a delicious herby flavour that's so easy to make. Simply add the chicken and the seasoning to the bag, bake and enjoy! About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave. Why not try serving your Lemon & Herb Chicken with potatoes and vegetables.
  • Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman’s and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman’s we believe you deserve the very best. That’s why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future’, which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
  • This packet of Colman's Mediterranean Chicken Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy
  • Family seasoning mix, Includes baking bag
  • Easy & mess free
  • No added MSG, No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Great tasting
  • For cooking suggestions and recipes visit www.colmans.co.uk
  • Pack size: 33g

Information

Ingredients

Potato starch, tomato powder (21%), salt, potato flakes (12%), sugar, yeast extract, onion powder (3%), garlic (3%), paprika (3%), flavourings, basil, cayenne pepper, oregano, pepper, rosemary, bay leaves. May contain gluten, milk, egg, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1: MAKE IT Preheat oven to 190° C (fan assisted 170° C), Gas mark 5. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place all ingredients in the bag and add seasoning from bottom sachet. Step 2: SEASON IT Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand shake very gently, until the ingredients are evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways, ensuring chicken is evenly spaced. Step 3: BAKE IT Place dish on middle shelf for 40 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with rice or potatoes.

Warnings

  • About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave. Why not try serving your Mediterranean Chicken with rice or potatoes

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

33g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)368 kJ1245 kJ872 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)88 kcal296 kcal209 kcal10%
Fat (g)0.7 g2.1 g1.7 g2%
of which saturates (g)0.2 g0.7 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate (g)3.7 g57 g8.8 g3%
of which sugars (g)2.5 g24 g5.9 g7%
Fibre (g)1.1 g5.9 g2.6 g0%
Protein (g)16 g10 g38 g76%
Salt (g)0.65 g15.2 g1.5 g25%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 237 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

Safety information

View more safety information

About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave. Why not try serving your Mediterranean Chicken with rice or potatoes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy and very tasty

5 stars

Good quality

Usually bought next

Tesco Courgettes Loose

£ 0.40
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Colman's Season & Shake Rustic Chicken Southern Mix 33G

£ 1.00
£3.04/100g

Colman's Season & Shake Sausage & Herb Casserole Mix 40G

£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here