Colman's Season & Shake Mediterranean Chicken Southern Mix 33G

Easy and very tasty
Good quality
Potato starch, tomato powder (21%), salt, potato flakes (12%), sugar, yeast extract, onion powder (3%), garlic (3%), paprika (3%), flavourings, basil, cayenne pepper, oregano, pepper, rosemary, bay leaves. May contain gluten, milk, egg, celery and mustard
Store in a cool, dry place
United Kingdom
33g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|368 kJ
|1245 kJ
|872 kJ
|10%
|Energy (kcal)
|88 kcal
|296 kcal
|209 kcal
|10%
|Fat (g)
|0.7 g
|2.1 g
|1.7 g
|2%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.2 g
|0.7 g
|0.5 g
|3%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3.7 g
|57 g
|8.8 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|2.5 g
|24 g
|5.9 g
|7%
|Fibre (g)
|1.1 g
|5.9 g
|2.6 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|16 g
|10 g
|38 g
|76%
|Salt (g)
|0.65 g
|15.2 g
|1.5 g
|25%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 237 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave. Why not try serving your Mediterranean Chicken with rice or potatoes
